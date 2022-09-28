RAIL passengers will not be able to travel north from York on Saturday because of national strike action, Network Rail has warned.
The organisation says co-ordinated industrial action by multiple rail unions will mean that no trains can operate north of the city on Saturday - and none can operate north of Newcastle on Saturday 8 October.
"Passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel and only travel by train if necessary," said a spokesperson.
They said a severely limited special timetable would also be in place along the East Coast Main Line through York between 7:30am and 6:30pm next Wednesday.
"There will also be changes to services on the intervening days as workers return to their duties, so passengers should continue to check before they travel via National Rail or their train operator’s website throughout the week."
Sarah Reid, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, said: “It’s disappointing to see that our passengers are faced with a severely limited train service as unions embark on another round of strike action.
“Our advice to passengers who really need to take the train, especially those travelling north of York, is to plan ahead, check your journey and expect significant disruption throughout the week.”
