YORK medics who battled through Covid have won recognition in a hospital trust's first ‘Celebration of Achievement Awards’ ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

More than 300 staff and guests from across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust attended the glittering ceremony at York Racecourse, aimed at publicly recognising colleagues who have gone over and above in their work.

A trust spokeswoman said two new categories were introduced this year to recognise the 'incredible challenges' the NHS had faced throughout the pandemic and the lengths everyone went to for patients, colleagues, the Trust and communities.

"The Team of the Year award went to the Covid wards for their strength and resilience and ‘can do’ approach to overcoming barriers," she said.

"A special Chief Executive’s award was presented to the York and Scarborough Covid vaccination hubs.

"Volunteers, retired staff, and those who were redeployed, worked with the many people who took on this task additional to their normal job, working in uncharted territory to carry out mass vaccination on an unprecedented scale."

York's vaccination centre at Askham Bar, which serves patients from across the region as well as York itself, recently announced it has delivered more than 10,000 Covid autumn booster jabs.

Staff have been working there every working day since December 2020, often until 10.30pm to make sure no vaccine is wasted, and in some of the harshest weather conditions, including snow, rain, storms and the summer's record heatwave.

The spokeswoman said the awards event, which was fully funded by sponsorship, showcased the 'excellent work' taking place throughout the trust.

"Individuals and teams are nominated by their own colleagues, and by patients who have been on the receiving end of great care," she added.

"Picking up top awards for going above and beyond were healthcare staff from hospitals and community teams as well as scientists, volunteers, recruitment and charity supporters."

Trust chief executive Simon Morritt said that since the last Celebration of Achievement ceremony three years ago, the world had been 'turned upside down' with the arrival of a global pandemic.

“This year it has been even more important to recognise the contributions of our staff," he said.

"In fact, every single one of them is worthy of a Celebration of Achievement award for all they have faced over the past two and half years.

“These awards have become a valuable and highly regarded way of honouring colleagues who have excelled in their achievements and service for the Trust, and to patients and families.

“Every year we face increasing challenges and the pressures we face have never been greater.

"However, tonight we focus on the positives and we have heard some truly inspiring stories of great care, courage, dedication, collaboration, innovation and sheer hard work."