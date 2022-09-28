POLICE are trying to catch thieves who rammed police car in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say appealing for witnesses and information to help identify the people responsible for a spate of crimes in Craven on Monday (September 26).

A Black Mitsubishi L200, registration VK56UBU, was stolen around 2.25pm from premises between Hellifield and Otterburn – the vehicle is still outstanding.

At around 4.15pm, the same thieves stole a number of Makita tools from a van in Main Street, Rathmell, Settle.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene and pursued the offender’s vehicle, a grey VW Passat registration OW15HDN, which was heading in the direction of Wigglesworth.

"During the pursuit, the offenders rammed the police car and one of the offenders smashed the windscreen with a hammer, causing significant damage and resulting in an officer getting glass in his eye.

"The vehicle made off out of North Yorkshire towards Lancashire.

"The same offenders also attempted to steal vehicles at Halton West and West Marton earlier the same day."

The tools stolen were: Cordless impact driver Cordless circular saw Cordless router trimmer Cordless multi-tool Cordless jigsaw Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or has any information about where the stolen tools might be, is asked to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use reference number NYP-26092002-0296 when passing on any information.