TWO riverside flats are proposed at the back of a much-loved York motorbike shop that closed recently.

York Dental Suite, which has taken over the site of Dave Wood Motorcycles, has submitted plans for the apartments, in a separate application concerning 25 Haleys Terrace, York.

As the press recently reported, the motorcycle shop, which closed on Saturday September 17, has gained planning approval to become a dental practice.

Dave, who is 68, said he was going to make narrow gauge steam locomotives for the Blaenau Ffestiniog railway line in Wales.

The Leeds-based dental company’s latest application says building the flats and extending the roof of the existing building will improve the area of land and make better use of the site.

“The views into the Foss are attractive but go unseen, the lack visual oversight has allowed it to deteriorate as vandalism and undermanagement goes unreported,” it told City of York Council.

The scheme, featuring a one-bed flat and a two-bed flat, would be sited close to Yearsley Bridge.

The lower levels will each have a terrace with glazed balustrade looking out over the river. The second floor would feature a Juliet balcony and bedrooms. There would also be open plan dining, kitchen and living space on the first floor, the application also said.