The UK is braced for “severe gales” of up to 55mph in what the Met Office has described as the “heaviest and strongest winds” so far this autumn.

Forecasters have told Brits they can expect wet and windy weather to arrive in the UK on Friday which will have started on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Met Office warned "heavier rain and strong winds" will spread quickly on Friday.

Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office meteorologist stressed that such forecasts are not unusual for this time of year and said the impact of the weather is expected to be limited at this stage.

She said: The strongest winds will affect northwestern Scotland and Northern Ireland where severe gales are possible, up to 55mph, during Friday morning and afternoon.

"There will also be strong winds along the south coast on Friday afternoon and evening, where there is a chance of gales, for a short period of time.

"We are expecting the strong Atlantic jet stream to develop and push a deep area of low pressure across the Atlantic that will bring a spell of rain to the UK on Friday with some strong winds following.”

Met Office weekend forecast in the UK

She added: "It is likely to bring some of the heaviest rain and strongest winds we've seen so far this autumn.

"Saturday will be an unsettled day with blustery showers and perhaps some more persistent rain along the south.

"By Sunday however it'll be a drier and calmer day across the UK."