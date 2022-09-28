A POPULAR York bookshop is preparing to reopen in a new premises in the city centre - and is appealing for your help.

Books For Amnesty had been based in Goodramgate for ten years, but closed its shop in March - and announced to customers it would be moving to a new shop in town but did not reveal a location.

Six months on, and the team is putting the final touches to its new bookstore in Micklegate in preparation for opening tomorrow (Thursday) at noon.

The bookstore has taken over the former wedding specialist boutique, Wedding Brides and Beaus, which closed four years ago.

Located at 19 Micklegate - just up from Sainsbury's and opposite Travelodge - the building is currently being shopfitted and decorated ahead of its grand opening.

And the store is appealing for volunteers to help run the shop and for donations of books which it will sell to support the work of Amnesty.

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than ten million people in more than150 countries and territories who campaign to end abuses of human rights.

The new Amnesty bookstore in Micklegate

A poster on the wall of the new shop in Micklegate chimes with the charity's ethos: it shows an image of the writer George Orwell with one of his quotes: "If liberty means anything, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear".

The reopening will mark a new chapter for the bookstore.

When it closed back in March, a note was left in the window, which read:

"To all our neighbours and customers,

Thank you all so much for all the support you have shown us over the last ten years.

We have loved being part of the community, and are sorry that the time has come for us to leave Goodramgate behind.

We are now looking forwards to taking our next steps, and are hoping to reopen soon at a new location.

We look forward to seeing you again!"

Some details of the new shop have been revealed on its website: amnesty.org.uk/amnesty-bookshop-york

The new shop will be larger than its predecessor and will be more accessible.

"You can expect to find a wide range of good quality, second-hand books. Whether you are looking for modern fiction, classics, social sciences, art, poetry, drama, history, foreign language or children’s books, there is plenty to browse here. Plus, we offer CDs, DVDs and vinyl. We also stock a small ethical gift range including Amnesty goods, and seasonal cards, calendars and diaries," it states.

The new shop also has two posters on its door appealing for both donations and volunteers.

"Donations help us keep our stock fresh and relevant, so if you’re thinking of donating to us, we’d love to hear from you," it says.

To find out more about donating, visit: www.amnesty.org.uk/bookshops-donations-collections

How to volunteer: www.amnesty.org.uk/bookshops-volunteering-opportunities

Follow on Instagram @booksforamnestyyork

