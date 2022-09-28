Plans for short-term residential accommodation in Haxby Road, York, are facing opposition.

Charlotte Harrison seeks to change the use of a two-storey building used for ancillary storage at 40 Haxby Road. Visual changes are described as ‘minimal.’

The planning application said: “The ancillary building was previously part of larger building used as a commercial workshop from 1960 to 2002 for repairing bicycles and was used in conjunction with a former bike shop at 46 and 48 Haxby Road. The building went through a ‘change of use’ to storage for residences 40, 44, 46 and 48 and was sold in separate lots in 2007.

“We purchased the property in early 2009 and have used it for domestic storage since that time. In October 2009 the adjacent owner at No. 42 successfully sought a ‘change of use’ from storage to dwelling. This has been used as short term residential accommodation since 2010 when the works were completed.

“In addition, No. 5 Markham St, that shares a boundary with the site is a guest house called Thornfield House Bed and Breakfast.”

However, Guildhall Planning Panel has commented: “We are concerned that this overdevelopment in the guise of short term letting with little natural light and the windows provided are unsuitable for the site. The additional traffic and parking are a concern.”