A WELL-KNOWN North Yorkshire distillery has underlined their commitment to the planet with a £5,000 donation to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The donation from Whitby Distillery, the producers of the award-winning Whitby Gin, will support the Trust’s Give Seas A Chance campaign, which seeks to protect and restore Yorkshire's incredible seascape.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is championing natural climate solutions like the restoration of seagrass meadows and oyster beds to naturally clean our seas and trap carbon. The Trust also campaigns for bigger and better-managed Marine Protected Areas, the nature reserves of the sea, and runs a number of local community projects such as Fishing for Litter and regular beach cleans.

Jess Slater, co-founder of Whitby Distillery with her partner Luke Pentith, who is from York, explained that this donation was part of their contribution to the one per cent For The Planet movement, a global network of businesses, individuals and environmental organisations tackling the planet's most pressing environmental issues.

Jess said: “We are acutely aware of the many pressures facing our fragile environment today and we strongly believe that every responsible business, large or small, should play their part in reducing global warming and looking after our precious planet. Both Luke and I regard it as our responsibility to do as much as we possibly can to preserve and enhance our beautiful Whitby and North Yorkshire surroundings.”

Whitby Distillery is forging a strong relationship with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as plans move forward to relocate the distillery from its current base on Botany Way in Whitby to a site in the shadow of Whitby Abbey.