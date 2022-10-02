Dapple and Tricky are two rabbits who have bonded together at the RSPCA's animal home on Landing Lane - and so would ideally be adopted together.

"Dapple came to the centre as an unclaimed stray," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"She had an injury to one of her toes which unfortunately was too old to be fixed so she had it amputated.

"This has not affected her at all and she manages very well.

"Dapple will need an experienced owner who will give her the space she needs, as she can be a little territorial.

"Dapple is quite an independent rabbit who likes to keep herself to herself and does not enjoy much handling.

"However, in the right home Dapple will make a great pet as she has so much character and is a cheeky happy little girl."

Staff at the animal home describe Tricky, meanwhile, as 'a sweet little rabbit who was born at the centre after his mum and dad were not wanted by their previous owner any longer'.

"He is a young, cheeky and playful little boy who will make a wonderful and entertaining family pet," the member of staff said.

"These two rabbits (Dapple and Tricky) have bonded here at the centre and they love each other so much."

Dapple and Tricky would be suitable to live with children aged 14 years and over.

"We are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8 feet long," the staff member said.

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre. "

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk