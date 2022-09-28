Staff from the Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk office will undertake the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, hoping to raise £2,500.
The team from the Ripley-based office are taking on the challenge, which will see them covering 25 miles an ascent of 1,500m, in order to help older people in Kenya.
They will be raising funds to support a charity called Roko20 which operates a school in rural Kenya and which supports grandparents and carers of orphaned children.
Home Instead office owner Sheena Van Parys said: "The work we do in our local communities supports older people and their families to live well at home.
“We wanted to extend some support to others and when we heard of the work of Roko20 we were all moved and have taken action.”
The funds raised will help the school provide meals and sleeping accomodation, so they don’t have to make the arduous walk every day or sleep on the hard ground.
Home Instead has set up a JustGiving page to allow people to make a donation.
Home Instead Harrogate provides care and support to older people who live in their own homes in and around the towns of Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here