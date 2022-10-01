ALEX and Beci Low are just one of thousands of couples who had to navigate the uncertainty of lockdowns during their wedding planning.

The couple from Holgate in York admit planning a wedding through a pandemic was stressful - but managed to pull off their big day in some style at Yorkshire Wedding Barn, Richmond - as their lovely photos show.

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Alex and Beci's wedding day...

When did you get married?

July 15, 2022

Where did you get married?

Yorkshire Wedding Barn, Richmond, North Yorkshire

Where did you have your reception?

Yorkshire Wedding Barn, Richmond, North Yorkshire.

How did you meet?

Originally on a night out and then a few years later through a friend.

Tell us about the proposal

We were meant to be going to Mauritius but because of the pandemic we booked a trip to Northumberland and Scotland. Alex proposed outside of Bamburgh Castle on the beach as I love castles!

What did you both wear?

Alex wore a three-piece blue suit with sage green tie. My dress was from Kate Halfpenny, my hair band was Hermione Harbutt and my veil was Helen Martin all purposed from Elisia Belle Bridal in Lancashire.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Having everyone in the room we loved together and seeing all the hard planning come together. Some people travelled as far as Australia to be there.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We got engaged during the November-December lockdown and a lot of venues were being booked up for 2022 (we got engaged in 2020) so it was a bit stressful trying to get suppliers and visit venues. Thankfully the rules had relaxed by the time we got married!

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

Our suppliers, they were fantastic! Our photographer Joel Skingle was phenomenal! Our venue were amazing on the day, the flowers from Ripon Flower Design were outstanding and our catering from Hog and Apple blew the guests away! A huge thank you to our friends and family too, they were so incredibly supportive throughout.

Wedding of Alex and Beci Low near York. Photo by Joel Skingle

Tell us about your honeymoon

We are going to South Africa for six days to Cape Town then on safari. We then have ten days in Mauritius!

