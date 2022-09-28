A York restaurant may be changed into holiday accommodation.

Kurt and Karen Guzelkabaagac are seeking the change of use concerning Zills Mediterranean restaurant at 19 Gillygate,York.

Their planning application to City of York Council follows the couple earlier this year trying to lease the premises, plus a related guest house, as they plan to retire.

The application says numbers 19 ands 21 Gillygate originally operated as a 12-bed guesthouse. In 2001, part of number 19 changed into a restaurant (known as Vine Leaf).

In 2009, permission was granted to turn the building into two homes, but this was not implemented. The letting rooms were let to students until 2015 after which the premises were occupied as holiday accommodation. Latterly, the ground floor has been used as a restaurant.

The application says internal changes would be minimal but do include an alteration to the hallway on the ground floor to provide a WC/shower room.

It added the use of holiday lets falls into the category of tourism development, a main town centre use according to government planning policies. The site was sustainable, close to public transport and would not create any extra demand for parking above its current restaurant use.