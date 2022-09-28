SCORES of dogs and their owners gathered on Knavesmire for a special walk to help elderly people and their pets.

They were there to raise funds for Keep Your Pet York, an organisation that looks after the beloved four-footed friends of the older members of our community when they go into hospital and cannot care for their pets.

It was the tenth time dog owners and their canine companions had gathered on Knavesmire to go on a mass walk for the charity, which is part of Age Concern York.

Dogs of all sizes and breeds walked for most of an hour round York racecourse, setting out from close to the enclosure opposite the races' finishing post and strolling anti-clockwise round Knavesmire.

"It's a friendly thing to do," said organiser Julia Cluderay. "Dog walkers are very friendly towards each other.

"It started very small and it has grown and grown and grown."

Last year, the annual event attracted 200 people with their dogs. It is the main annual fundraiser for the organisation, alongside a sale at St Crux in the city centre and a Christmas concert.

As the event grew, other charities and organisations linked to animals and walking have joined the event and their stalls lined the assembly area on Knavesmire.

After Queen Elizabeth II died, the organisers had considered whether to go ahead as planned as it was planned for the day immediately before her funeral.

In the end, said Julia, they had decided not to cancel because the Queen herself loved dogs, particularly corgis, and it was a charity event.

The assembled humans and dogs observed a minute's silence before setting out on this year's walk.

They remembered both the Queen, and a dedicated member of their own, Brian Whur, who had attended every walk from the first until his death in the months since the last walk.

At least one owner told their dog the silence applied to them just before it began and it was only broken twice by a dog bark.

Dynamics Community Band of York played the National Anthem.

Several owners let their dogs try out an agility course before setting out on the walk, including dogs that appeared to have never tried one out before.

Simon Holmes, chief executive of Age Concern York, said he didn't know of any other Age Concern branch that had a Keep Your Pet organisation.

When elderly pet owners go into hospital, its volunteers visit their homes to feed their animals, take their dogs for a walk, or if necessary to the vet. In some cases they offer short term fostering. They can also give the pets companionship and collect pet food and medications and offer advice including on other services that are available.