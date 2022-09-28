Shock, horror, City of York Council failed to update public notices advising the citizens of York that council meetings, re-arranged due to HM the Queen’s death, were to take place (The Press, September 23).
This omission wound up the usual people. However, as was accepted by the Director of Governance, this was a human error by staff who are under pressure due to ongoing staff shortages.
Most council staff are working very hard for the city and its citizens. Many are doing more than one job and often having to spend valuable time responding to a plethora of requests under the Freedom of Information Act.
It is time councillors treated staff with a bit more thought instead of rushing to criticise them. I do, however, note that the leader of the Labour Group responded with a well-balanced and fair response.
Cllr John Galvin, Conservative, Bishopthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel