A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after a crash which closed a main road in York for the best part of a day.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a serious collision between a red moped, a blue Kia car and a woman pedestrian on York Road in Haxby at around 10.30am yesterday (September 26).
The woman pillion passenger on the moped was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries.
The rider and the pedestrian escaped with minor injuries and are receiving treatment.
The man driving the car was uninjured.
Local diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene and a collision investigation was carried out.
As The Press reported at the time, the road re-opened at around 5.30pm.
Witnesses to the collision or any motorists with relevant dash-cam footage are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101. Please quote reference number 12220172074 when providing details.
