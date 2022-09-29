A charity fundraiser and entertainer, who helped keep up the morale of NHS staff and care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic with a popular gameshow he streamed every day, won the top prize at last night's prestigious York Community Pride Awards, held at The Principal Hotel.

Keen skateboarder Ryan Swain, who was born with a heart defect and had to have major heart surgery when he was four, was named York Community Pride 'person of the year'.

Ryan, who lives in Malton, entertained NHS staff, carers and keyworkers during the Covid-19 pandemic with his popular 'Play Your Cards Right' gameshow - featuring regular celebrity guests - which he streamed daily.

He also helped to raise more than £25,000 for NHS Charities Together by streaming live DJ sets on social media - and was part of a group of campaigners who secured £50,000 to help Norton Town Council refurbish Malton Skate Park and its renowned half-pipe ramp.

He skateboarded 100 miles across North Yorkshire for Cancer Research UK - and also regularly visited schools, colleges and community groups to give motivational talks about ADHD.

He had no idea until last night that he had won the prestigious award - but on being nominated earlier this year, told The Press: "I'm truly speechless. Hopefully some of the things I have achieved this year will be a beacon for others ..to make positive changes in their communities."

More than 100 local heroes were nominated for awards last night, in categories ranging from carer of the year and health service hero to best community project and 'child of the year'.

The child of the year award was shared by three remarkable young people.

They were young fundraiser Alba Stogden, aged 6, who took on seven challenges for different charities, including walking 70 miles from Castleford to Scarborough to raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus; Olive Ludlow, 10, who came out as lesbian aged 9 and has been helping friends understand what it means to be trans; and eight-year-old Daisybella Bond, who remains 'funny, loveable and courageous' in the face of health conditions including heart problems, partial blindness, hip displadia, epilepsy and hypomobility.

Other winners last night included 'Health Service Hero' Michelle Phillips, who led the Nimbuscare Covid vaccination team at Askham Bar, and Public Sector Hero Bianca Vartic, a council worker who has been supporting migrants and refugees in York.

Hoping Street Kitchen, which offers meals for homeless people in York, was named Best Community Project.

Other winners last night were:

Carer of The Year: Paula Pidd

Charity Fundraiser of The Year: Stuart Paver

Mental Health Award: Harry Green

Spirit of Youth: Bradley Headington

Sporting Hero: Joni Southall

Volunteer of The Year: Hilary Platt

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said it had been a wonderful awards night celebrating the best of human nature.

“There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves," he said.

“These amazing volunteers, who do so much for this city, fully deserve their moment in the spotlight. I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to give them some of the recognition they so richly deserve. They really are the pride of our community.”