YORK RUFC ended their streak without a win away from home by beating Doncaster Phoenix 18-11.

York started the game with an energy that they often do, playing the match at a high tempo and forcing Doncaster on the back foot.

Their pressure opened up a chance only four minutes in, earning a penalty in a good position.

Declan Cusack stepped forward to take it and made no mistake, giving York a 3-0 lead early in the match.

From a Cusack long kick forward, the Phoenix defence struggled to position themselves correctly and had little time to react from it.

RUFC pounced and quickly recovered possession, looking to move the ball into the space on the right wing.

Holes in the Doncaster defence were exploited and Cusack charged over for the try, but was unable to improve the score.

From the restart, York were swiftly back in the Doncaster half. Toby Atkin fed the ball to the left and a short pass soon found Lewi Jackson.

Jackson made a run to break the initial defensive line, but Doncaster recovered well to pull him down short of the line.

Doncaster went on to infringe at the resulting breakdown however, allowing Cusack to convert his second penalty of the match.

Phoenix, after around 20 minutes of play, began to cope better with the intense pressure from York, who were soon enough adjudged to be offside from which Doncaster were granted a penalty.

Matty Drennan converted to give Doncaster their first points in the game.

Phoenix continued their pressure and York were unsuccessful in preventing them from driving forward. They soon reduced the deficit to just three, though the conversion was missed.

The second half offered more balance, with both sides making more mistakes than they had in the first.

Cusack was soon replaced by newcomer Chris Wood after receiving a knock late in the first half.

Both sides tackled well, with Chris Atkinson and Angus Barrick being particularly strong pillars of the York defence.

As the half progressed, York became increasingly dominant in the set pieces. A strong scrum nearly resulted in a penalty being called, from which Atkin saw an opportunity.

He scampered through a gap in the Doncaster defence, powering his way through for York’s second try of the game.

George Davies improved the score, notching his first and only conversion of the match.

Doncaster scored from a late penalty but could not truly breach the York defence as the North Yorkshire side picked up an important win on the road.