Fuel shortages and tributes to a York City football legend - on this day last year.

It seems an age ago but last year on this day drivers were being urged not to panic at the pumps.

The council urged York residents to avoid panic buying fuel - warning it is "the only thing" that would cause a shortage in York.

City of York Council said it was not aware of fuel shortages in York or surrounding areas in North Yorkshire.

It spoke out after Wendy Loveday, chair of the York Private Hire Association, appealed for taxis to be placed on the local emergency fuel list.

The chairwoman said taxi drivers are "one of the emergency services" to many York residents who rely on their availability.

Wendy, who is a driver at Fleetways Taxis on Queen Street, told how her company has a potentially life-saving contract with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Reader Joanne Katy Thomas saw one woman panic buying fuel in one York petrol station.

After needing to fill her car up with fuel, Joanne reported seeing a woman filling up her car - moments after paying for petrol stored in some drums.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to former York City midfielder Alan Woods who died at the age of 84.

Active for the Minstermen between 1960 and 1966, Alan made 259 appearances for City.

He was father to Neil, who played briefly at York between 1998 and 1999, and grandfather to current midfielder Michael.

Born in Dinnington, in South Yorkshire, on February 15, 1937, classy and hard-working midfielder Alan played alongside Manchester United star Duncan Edwards for England Schools and the England youth team.

Elsewhere, doctors in York urged students to get a Covid jab.They also had the opportunity to grab the COVID-19 jab on campus, with drop-in clinics popping up at the University of York Sport Centre and the Chapel at York St John University.

And finally staff at Cineworld were donning bow ties as they escorted VIP guesta through a red-carpet entrance to their exclusive lounge, where they’ll find white-tablecloth dining, special photo ops, free gifts and more as James Bond: No Time to Die hit the screen.