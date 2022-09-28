A WOMAN has told how passengers on a bus in York city centre were left ‘absolutely terrified' when a man got on and launched into a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse against them.

The York woman said the incident happened on First York's Number 1 bus after it stopped in Blossom Street at about 2.30pm.

She said a 'very drunk' man got on board and immediately began abusing and swearing at passengers while standing in the aisle.

She said no one could get on or off, little children on the bus were screaming because thet were so scared and older passengers were shaking with fear.

“I was so scared,” she said. “It was so intimidating. He was swearing like I have never heard before. People were too scared to move. The lady next to me was shaking. I am so shocked by this.”

She said that after about ten minutes two female police officers turned up, who coaxed the man off the bus, but neither of them came back on board to check if everyone was OK.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to a 'violent disturbance' on a bus in Blossom Street at about 2pm on Monday, when a man described as being “intoxicated” was reported to be being verbally abusive and threatening.

"Officers escorted the 38-year-old local man from the bus," said a spokesman. "A complaint was not made by the person who reported the incident, but inquiries are ongoing into it.

"The man had calmed down while he was speaking to the officers and he was advised to go home.

"However, around 40 minutes later, he was involved in another violent disturbance at The Micklegate pub, where he was detained by officers and taken home."

He urged witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting ref number 12220171962.#

The woman passenger said she was disgusted to hear that the man was not arrested and taken to the police station after the bus incident.

A First York spokesperson said police were called to an incident involving a passenger who boarded the Service 1 bus on Blossom Street at about 2pm on Monday.

“Our driver acted swiftly and correctly in informing the depot and contacting the police to assist when the person became abusive and aggressive after being advised they were not able to travel on the bus," they said.

“This was an upsetting situation for our customers but the actions of our driver helped to ensure it was dealt with calmly and as quickly as possible without escalating the behaviour of the passenger involved.

"Customers praised the driver as they left the bus at stops on the journey once the bus was able to continue and we will support the police with any investigation.”

