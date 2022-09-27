A POLICE van and a tractor have been involved in a crash on a main road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the A63 near Monk Fryston at the junction of Common Lane and Fox Lane at the weekend.
It happened at 4.35pm on Sunday (September 25) and involved a John Deer Tractor and a marked police van.
A police spokesman said: "The occupants of both vehicles were checked by ambulance crews at the scene, no one sustained ay serious injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles prior to the collision is asked to contact police.
"Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mike Halstead or email Mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Please quote reference number 12220171522 when passing on any information."
