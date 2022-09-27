THESE young officers have made history at North Yorkshire Police.

The 33 new police officers are the first cohort of trainee police officers to swear their oath to the new King, Charles III.

New police officers must take an oath, that is set within legislation, to serve the monarch in the office of constable. Known as an attestation, it is a formal ceremony that takes place in front of a Magistrate and at that point the new recruits become police constables.

Until Queen Elizabeth II’s death, every North Yorkshire Police officer before them took their oath to serve the Queen. These are the first new officers since the formation of the force in 1974, to take their oath to serve the King.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward welcomed the new officers to North Yorkshire Police on Monday (September 26).

She said: “This is a poignant but very proud moment for our force as we welcome our latest group of apprentice constables who have made history today by being the first new officers to swear their oath to King Charles III.

“They will now embark on one of the most rewarding, challenging and unique careers they could wish for. I welcome them to the force and give them my very best wishes for their future careers. I look forward to seeing their progress as they begin their training and studying as part of our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme.”

The 33 new police officers pictured with their trainers, Chief Constable Lisa Winward and Magistrate Sarah BaileyCaption

The 33 new officers swore their oath in front of Magistrate, Sarah Bailey, at a ceremony held the force’s joint Police and Fire Headquarters in Northallerton.

They will now begin their three-year degree apprenticeship.

The oath in full:

I do solemnly and sincerely declare and affirm that I will well and truly serve the King in the office of constable, with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people; and that I will to the best of my power; cause the peace to be kept and preserved and prevent all offences against people and property; and that while I continue to hold the said office I will, to the best of my skill and knowledge, discharge all the duties thereof faithfully and according to law.