A town near York is set to have its first Wetherspoon public house.

The pub chain plans to spend £2.25m developing the site, creating 50-60 jobs.

The move follows the closure of the Sant Angelo’s Italian restaurant in Wetherby town centre.

Its operators announced earlier this month that the popular eatery was to close on September 25, blaming high energy prices.

Sant Angelo has been well established in the Premises, which was previously the Angel Hotel.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon’s told the Press: “Wetherspoon can confirm it has exchanged contracts to purchase Sant’ Angelo in High Street, Wetherby.

“The company aims to complete the transaction in early October.”

However, before the investment can take place, spokesman Eddie Gershon said the company will need to obtain planning and licensing permission.

The nearest Wetherspoon pubs to Wetherby are in Knaresborough, Harrogate and York.

Wetherby is noted in the past for its coaching inns, due to its location on the Great North Road (A1), about halfway between London and Edinburgh.

The Angel first opened in the 18th Century, before being converted for a time to a court house and printing works. It returned to pub use until the early years of this century, with Sant’ Angelo opening about 13 years ago.