A TOOL-ROOM manager at a Ryedale firm has build a full-scale replica of a steam engine.

Mark Angus, from cable cleats manufacturer Ellis Patents, based in Rillington, has been working on the project for the past eight years to build a Foster steam engine.

The end result is a 4.5 tonne, fully functioning replica that has been registered by the DVLA meaning it can be driven on the road.

Mark said: “I’ve been fascinated by steam engines ever since I was at school and building them was something I day-dreamed about when everyone else in my class was undoubtedly dreaming of scoring the winning goal in the Cup Final at Wembley.”

Mark completed most of the build at home, with the help of his daughter, Tilly and Jessica, who helped out with the work and are commemorated on a plaque on the engine that reads “M Angus & Daughters Engineers.”

Since finishing the Foster, Mark has been travelling around country shows and steam rallies showing off handiwork to admiring audiences – despite the steam engine having a top speed of eight miles per hour.

“We went all the way to Masham a few weeks ago but thankfully hitched a lift on a low loader, otherwise we’d still be on our way home!” He said.