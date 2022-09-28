In partnership with
ST LEONARDS HOSPICE
Recruitment open day at the Hospice.
3pm – 8pm, Wednesday 12 October 2022
Drop in to talk to us about your skills and experience, find out about our exciting opportunities and amazing facilities and benefits.
• Our salaries are above NHS rates
• Competitive pension (including access to NHS pension*)
• Professional fees, including NMC, are refunded
• Generous annual leave, maternity and other leave entitlements
• Free parking, and benefit from free drinks & subsidised meals
• Great spending discounts via our staff Hub
• We support our colleagues through formal training opportunities
*subject to eligibility
We couldn’t carry out the important work we do without a committed and talented team of volunteers. So we’ll also have people on hand to talk to you about our volunteering opportunities.
01904 777 763
hr@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk
St. Leonard’s Hospice, York is a registered charity, no. 509294 and a company limited by guarantee, registered in England and Wales, no. 01451533.
