Recruitment open day at the Hospice.

3pm – 8pm, Wednesday 12 October 2022

Drop in to talk to us about your skills and experience, find out about our exciting opportunities and amazing facilities and benefits.

• Our salaries are above NHS rates

• Competitive pension (including access to NHS pension*)

• Professional fees, including NMC, are refunded

• Generous annual leave, maternity and other leave entitlements

• Free parking, and benefit from free drinks & subsidised meals

• Great spending discounts via our staff Hub

• We support our colleagues through formal training opportunities

*subject to eligibility

We couldn’t carry out the important work we do without a committed and talented team of volunteers. So we’ll also have people on hand to talk to you about our volunteering opportunities.

01904 777 763

hr@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk

stleonardshospice.org.uk

St. Leonard’s Hospice, York is a registered charity, no. 509294 and a company limited by guarantee, registered in England and Wales, no. 01451533.