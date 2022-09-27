RAIL services in York are facing more severe disruption next month because of strike action.

TransPennine Express (TPE), which provides services from York to cities including Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, says it is urging customers across its network to plan ahead.

It says strike action by the ASLEF, RMT and TSSA unions is set to significantly impact services this Saturday, with further action by ASLEF – and action short of a strike by TSSA – planned for next Wednesday and a strike by RMT and TSSA set to take place on Saturday October 8.

"TPE will only be able to operate a handful of services on each date and is urging customers to avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential," said a spokesperson.

"A reduced train plan will also be in place on the days following each strike date, and trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

"Most of the train company’s managed stations will be closed on 1 and 8 October with no rail or replacement services available."

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director said the industrial action would cause severe disruption to services.

“We are strongly recommending customers avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential on 1, 2, 5, 6 and 8 and 9 October and seek alternative transport instead," she said.