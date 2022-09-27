A POPULAR week-long festival celebrating York's archaeology and rich history is starting this weekend.

Experts from York Archaeology and the JORVIK group, who form charity York Archaeological Trust, are hosting 'Archaeology Live' from Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 9, a hybrid online and in-person festival.

The charity was founded on October 1, 1972, so this year's festival coincides with their 50th anniversary.

The event helps history enthusiasts to see how archaeology helps us to understand both the past and present, and reached 3.2 million around the world last year.

Gareth Henry, the event manager said: "We've got a series of events and talks taking place in York during the week, plus a host of livestreamed lectures and presentations and a series of non-demand videos looking at lots of different aspects of the work of archaeologists.

"Whether you are a professional archaeologist, an enthusiastic amateur, or a young person trying to find out about archaeology for the first time, we've got something that will entertain and enlighten - and most of our content is free of charge."

Highlights of the week include an open day at Willow House, on Walmgate, which gives the chance to see work by local archaeologists as part of an award-winning Archaeology on Prescription programme.

A day-long conference about the 15 years of research of the Palaeolithic era takes places on October 8, and an online event on a new research strategy for the Yorkshire Wolds is on October 5.

Free on-demand videos include interviews with York Archaeological Trust about the Coppergate archives, archaeologists at work on WeDig, a training dig in York and films created for children as part of Schools Week.

For tickets and online content, click here.