A LEADING York GP says the new Health Secretary's announcement that patients with urgent needs should get a GP appointment on the same day is a 'huge expectation.'
Professor Mike Holmes has spoken out after Thérèse Coffey announced 'Our plan for patients,' which set out a Government expectation that anyone who needs an appointment should get one at a GP practice within two weeks – and patients with the most urgent needs should be seen within the same day.
Prof Holmes, of York primary care services provider Nimbuscare, said he 'listened with interest' to the announcement and he welcomed any targets and standards which would improve things for its patients.
"But this is a huge expectation, so we wait with interest for more details of how this will be done and the resources we will receive to make this happen," he said, writing in his weekly column for The Press.
"I’ve outlined quite clearly what we feel needs to be done to improve general practice and access for patients – we need more GPs and other healthcare professionals, more collaborative working, better digital resources and improved understanding of how General Practice adds value to the health and care system."
