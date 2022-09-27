A HALFPIPE that has received worldwide attention after an 18-month restoration project has been officially passed by the public body for skateparks.

The ramp at Norton skatepark was given the official go ahead by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) yesterday (September 26).

Ryan Swain, a presenter and keen skateboarder from Malton, spearheaded the campaign to restore this half pipe to its former glory with the help of ramp builders, King Ramps.

The ‘Rescue the Ramp’ campaign was supported by world renowned action sports athletes including skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX professional Jamie Bestwick.

Professional skateboarder and reality TV star Bam Margera also supported the campaign.

As reported by the Gazette and Herald, work at Norton has included resurfacing and restoring the halfpipe and existing skatepark with ‘Skatelite’ – a durable paper-composite material used at top skateparks all over the globe.

Ryan Swain said: "We're delighted to have rebuilt such an iconic and unique piece of action sports equipment right here in the heart of North Yorkshire, with the 2024 Olympics coming up facilities like this are crucial in encouraging all generations to get out and be proactive.

“I'd like to personally thank my #rescuetheramp team Mark Scott, Dinah Keal, Rachel Henley, Marc Fothergill, Martin Brampton, Rob Jester, James Lindenberg and anyone else who has supported us along the way.

“I'd also like to thank Ryedale District Council and Cllr Keane Duncan for supporting us and awarding us the £50,000 funding we won on a unanimous vote after 18 months of campaigning to complete the skatepark."

Ryan Swain with the blue plaque

Ryan also explained that the team have installed their own ‘blue plaque’ to commemorate the importance the ramp has for the community.

"The halfpipe could help young people flourish their skills and if you pardon the pun help them take their talents to a higher level of riding.

"Even if it keeps just one young person off the streets and getting in to crime and negativity then our job is done,” he said.

"The campaign for me was more than just the skatepark it was about fighting what is right and what is wrong and making a groundbreaking, positive change within my community."

An official ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 2, at Norton skatepark from 10am to 4pm to mark the opening of the ramp.

On the day there will be skateboard, BMX, roller blading, and scooter competitions for all ages and abilities, along with professional demonstrations from the top names in action sports, including world champion rollerblader, Joe Atkinson.

There will also be live music from Nine Banks and Juri Juices, along with DJ Mike Jefferson.

Refreshments will be available on the day from food and drink stalls.