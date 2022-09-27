UPDATED 10.05AM: The road has now been reopened and traffic is returning to normal.

ONE Lane of a major road through North Yorkshire is closed after a crash.

A lane on the A1(M) is closed with queueing traffic due to accident on the southbound carriageway between junction 44, the A64 turn off for York and Tadcaster and to junction 43, the M1 interchange.

Lane one of four remains closed after traffic was briefly held for ten minutes.

There's also reports of slow traffic on the Northbound carriageway as onlookers slow to look at the accident.