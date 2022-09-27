POLICE are trying to trace the family of a man found dead at home in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say that on September 22, John McNamara, 75, was sadly found to have died at his home on Little Beck Road in Bridlington.
A police spokesman said: "John’s death is not being treated as suspicious but we have not been able to locate his next of kin.
"If you can help call 101, log 122 of 22/09/22."
