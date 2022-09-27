A TEENAGE schoolgirl who went missing in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday (September 26) that Nikita, 16, from Harrogate, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Thursday (September 22) at Harrogate Grammar School, but had failed to return home.
Officers said they had carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and were growing increasingly concerned for her safety.
They appealed to members of the public to report any sightings to them.
A police spokesman now says she has been found.
They said: "We're pleased to say that the missing Harrogate schoolgirl who was last seen on Thursday, September 22 has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article