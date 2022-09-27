DID you spot Jupiter shining brightly in the sky above York on Monday night?

Press reporter Maxine Gordon shared this photo of the solar system's largest and oldest planet high in the sky above Coney Street in the city centre on Monday evening.

Stargazers are enjoying a historic evening as Jupiter makes its closest approach to earth for 59 years.

Jupiter in Coney Street September 26 2022. The planet is circled in yellow. Photo byMaxine Gordon, Newsquest

NASA has predicted impressive views of the planet as it reaches opposition on Monday, September 26.

The gas giant will rise in the east as the sun sets in the west which will put them on opposite sides of Earth.

Stargazers will be able to view Jupiter at its best as it reaches its closest point to the Earth since 1963.

Jupiter's opposition does occur every 13 months but the orbit of planets are not perfect circles.

Planets can pass each other at different distances and this opposition will bring Jupiter to its closest distance to the Earth in almost six decades.

