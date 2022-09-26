HERE are the latest death notices from The Press, York.

Terence Bamber

Terence 'Terry' peacefully passed at York Hospital on 10th September 2022, aged 68 years. Will be missed by his friends and family. Funeral service to be held at St. Philip & St. James Church Clifton, on Monday 3rd October at 1.30pm. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Dawn Wray

Dawn passed away peacefully at York Hospital on Tuesday 6th September aged 60 years. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Patricia, much loved sister to Janice and Sharon, sister-in-law to John, girlfriend to Steve, and a very much loved aunty. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday, September 28th at 2.20pm. Donations can be made in Dawn's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Linda Fowler

Linda Elaine (Amendment), late of Garrow Hill Avenue, passed away peacefully on 14th September 2022, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Michael and a dearly loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and sister. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 6th October at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The British Heart Foundation, a plate will be provided at the service. Inquiries to J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington.

Ruth Busby

Ruth peacefully passed away at St Monica's Hospital on 16th September 2022, aged 99 years. Beloved sister to Ethel, Loving aunt and great-aunt to her nephews and nieces and good friend to many. A funeral service to take place on Thursday 29th September at York Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired will go to St Monica's Hospital and Alzheimer's Society. All inquiries to E. & A. R. Agar Funeral Directors, Malton.

Peter Ross

Peter Passed away on the 13th September 2022, aged 94. Father to John and father-in-law to Janet, grandad to Duncan. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday 27th September at 9.40am. All enquiries to Coop Funeral Care, Acomb.

Joan Sigsworth

Joan Margaret (nee Nolton) of Bishopthorpe, latterly Stamford Bridge and Birchlands, Haxby, sadly passed away on 2nd September 2022, with family by her side, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Michael, sister of Peter and Averil and the late Pat, also a very much loved auntie. Funeral Service will be held at York Crematorium on 5th October 2022 at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will go to York Breast Friends (in aid of Breast Cancer). Any enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.

Derek Spencer

Derek, aged 79, died suddenly at home on 9th September, after a long fight against prostate cancer. Beloved husband of Sybil, dearly loved dad of Andrew, Stuart and Jakki, father-in-law of Sophie, Penny and Pete and much loved grandad of Mollie, Will, Alice, Ollie and Tom. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Friday 30th September at 11.40am. Family flowers only, donations if wished can be made to RNLI and Macmillan a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Directors, Acomb.

Maureen Archer

Maureen passed away peacefully at home on 24th August, aged 77 years. Much loved wife to the late Keith, mum to Tracey, Lee and the late Patrick and Craig. Also much loved nana, great-grandma, aunty, sister and mother-in-law. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on 29th September at 11am. Donations in her memory may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf via www.jgfielderandson.co.uk/memorialsanddonations. There will be a plate at the service. All inquiries please to J G Fielder and Son.

Patricia Yearsley

Pat Yearsley (nee Foulds) passed away on 7th September 2022. Beloved wife of the late Colin, cherished mother to Sarah and Simon and very proud grandmother of Calvin, Erin and Oliver. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Thursday 29th September 2022 at 12.20pm and afterwards at Strensall Golf Club. Family flowers only please, donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the day. All inquiries to Rowley & Sons.

Joan Rowe

Joan died peacefully, aged 91, on 13th September. Beloved wife of the late Derek, dearly loved mum of Carol, Linda, David and Stephen, loved grandma of Lyndsay, Jessica, Matthew, Alex and Hayley, great-grandma of Sienna and Emily and dear sister of Brian. Funeral service will take place on Friday 7th October at York Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Joan will be for The R.N.I.B. Inquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold.

Edna Newey

Edna Newey passed away peacefully on 14th September 2022, aged 95 years. Beloved mother of Sandra and Philippa, much loved grandmother of David, Hannah, Jennifer and Mark, great-grandmother of Ti. Funeral service at York Crematorium on Monday 3rd October 2022 at 1pm. All inquiries to Co-op Funeralcare.

