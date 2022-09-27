A YORK based firm developing new methods of diagnosing and treating lung cancer has been given a huge cash injection.

University of York spin-out company Cizzle Biotechnology Limited has secured £1 million of funding through investments to continue their research.

The public limited company was founded by Professor Dawn Coverley in 2006.

Professor Coverley is a cell biologist with 20 years’ experience in basic cancer-related research and a principal investigator of an academic research laboratory at the University of York.

As reported by The Press, the company is based on the research of Professor Coverley and her collaborator Dr Justin Ainscough - an expert in the growth of normal mammalian cells.

Cizzle are working to develop a test kit to pick up early signs of lung cancer, that can be made available commercially.

The aim of these tests is to be used and available in a similar way to that of a lateral flow test used to detect Covid.

A spokesperson for the company said that the funds raised will be used to provide working capital to aid research into developing this laboratory-developed test.

The funds will also be used for a market launch and to prepare the test for clinical trial to support the NHS and other global healthcare providers.

According to the NHS, one in two people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime and in the UK lung cancer is among one of the most common types.

Allan Syms, executive chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, said: "I am delighted with the progress Cizzle is making and that we have secured this additional funding to continue implementing our strategy.

“This funding brings in new important shareholders to support our ambitions of using proprietary novel technologies to enable lung and other cancers to be detected at an early stage and thereby potentially preventing suffering and saving many lives.

“We sincerely thank our new funders and existing shareholders for their support and look forward to reporting further progress in due course."

Cizzle Biotechnology was initially funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, White Rose Technology Seed Corn Fund, Finance Yorkshire Seedcorn LLP and Viking Members.

Now the company trades on the London Stock Exchange.

In addition to securing £1 million though investments to continue its research, Cizzle also secured a £1 million contract to develop a test to identify the compounds used in a drug to treat Covid.

The drug dampened down the inflammatory response of the virus, which the company believes may be important in managing serious cardiovascular and lung diseases linked with the development of lung cancer.

More information about Cizzle Biotechnology can be found on the company’s website: https://cizzlebiotechnology.com/