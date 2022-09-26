ROCK legend Meat Loaf featured heavily at the funeral of a much-loved York biker who died after a crash.

Neil Bushby was a massive fan of the American rock star, so at his funeral at York Crematorium earlier this month his family did everything they could to incorporate Meat Loaf into proceedings.

Neil Bushby

His biker friends also gave Neil a motorbike escort on the day of the funeral and there was a wake afterwards at York Golf Club.

Neil's daughter, Danielle Jackson, said: "Dad was a huge a Meat Loaf fan and in honour of this we gave him a funeral based on this absolute legend of rock.

"From the 'wow' coffin to the service and song choices, dad even had a bikers escort to the crematorium which really touched our hearts.

"The money raised on the day will be going to the amazing Yorkshire Air Ambulance who gave our Dad a fighting chance and got him to Sheffield hospital, for that we will be eternally grateful.

"Dad will forever hold a place in our hearts and minds always, he truly was the best dad, grandad, son, brother, uncle and friend anyone could wish for.

"I'd also like to say a huge thank you to Darley Funeral directors, Louisa Starr and the York Golf Club who between them helped give our Dad the day he truly deserved."

The Meat Loaf inspired artwork on Neil Bushby's coffin

As The Press reported last month, 61-year-old Neil who lived at York Golf Club in Strensall, where he was head chef, died in hospital in Sheffield after being airlifted there, following his motorbike's collision with a car near Sherburn-in-Elmet on August 3.

Coroner Jonathan Leach, opening an inquest into his death, said the provisional cause of death was chest and abdominal injuries, and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Danielle and her brother, Carl, paid tribute to him, saying: "Our dad had a heart made of pure gold, he would do anything for anyone, nothing was too much trouble.

"He will be missed dearly not only by his children and grandson but by his huge family, many friends and colleagues also.

"He is now reunited with our late grandma and his mum Joan and our late brother and his son Jordan, who we only said goodbye to in November last year.

"We love you Dad, sweet dreams until the day we see you again."

Neil Bushby with his daughter, Danielle, and gradson, Freddie

Mike Wells, managing secretary at York Golf Club, also paid tribute to Neil, whom he described as a "fantastic guy".

He said: "If someone wanted something doing, he would do it if he could.

"If someone was off sick he would help behind the bar. He was always willing to help.

"He was a super guy. He had worked here for about six years and lived here."

He said everyone at the club was very shocked and saddened by his death.

Neil Bushby's Meat Loaf coffin

Neil's family have also launched a fundraising drive to pay for a memorial bench by which they can remember him.

With a target of £500, the appeal, which can be found by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-neil-bushby, has already raised £750.