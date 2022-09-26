POLICE in North Yorkshire are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl.

North Yorkshire Police say that Nikita, 16, from Harrogate, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Thursday (September 22) at Harrogate Grammar School, but failed to return home.

Nikita is described as being 5ft 2in tall, with long, straight, brown hair and of a small build.

She was last seen wearing school uniform, including a black skirt, black patent shoes, and was wearing a black casual blazer, although this is not a uniform blazer.

She was carrying a large, black handbag.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find Nikita and are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

They are now appealing to members of the public to report any sightings to them.

Anyone who has seen Nikita or knows where she is now should call 999 and quote incident number 12220169644.