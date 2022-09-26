A NEW operator has taken on the running of a high end York hotel.

Hospitality management company RBH has been selected by leading European investment company, Covivio Hotels to manage The Principal York close to York station along with The Met Hotel Leeds.

The hotel first opened in 1878 and was formerly known as The Royal York Hotel.

The Refectory at Principal York (Image: not Archant)

The two Yorkshire hotel signings come on the back of two successful London openings within the past 12 months – The Westin London City and The Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton. The senior team at RBH also has extensive luxury experience from elsewhere in the industry including operational, commercial, property and capital leadership of luxury hotels across the UK and internationally.

The signing also marks a significant change in the third-party management sphere, as currently few luxury properties have been managed by third-party operators and RBH say it is a strong validation of their credentials.

The historic Met Hotel Leeds will undergo a full capital refurbishment following the separate appointment of the RBH capital team, led by Chief Technical Officer Gregor MacNaughton.

David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management, said: “This marks one of the most significant achievements in RBH’s growth in recent years. Developing a new partnership with Covivio Hotels, given their unparalleled reputation both here in the UK and across Europe, will be instrumental in our plan to disrupt the luxury market and we see significant further growth potential with Covivio Hotels over the coming years. Overcoming our competition is testament to the extraordinary experience, track record and enthusiasm of our team and we can’t wait to get going.”

Tugdual Millet, CEO of Covivio Hotels, said: “This new partnership with RBH is a demonstration of our flexibility to lease or operate hotels in order to maximise performance and value relying on a solid hotel operator. RBH's expertise and knowledge of the UK market as well as our common values around hospitality led us to enter this partnership.”