OVER 400 walkers took to a North Yorkshire stately home to raise money for Alzheimer’s.

Walkers flocked to Castle Howard on Sunday, September 25, for the York Memory Walk and are set to raise over £27,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Participants of the six kilometre walk united at the historic venue to remember and support loved ones affected by dementia with many sporting blue Alzheimer’s Society branded-T-shirts

The walkers followed a route round Castle Howard using a combination of woodland and paved paths.

Among those taking part was Sue Wilson, who cut the ribbon at the starting line.

Sue Wilson cuts the ribbon to start the York Memory Walk

Sue experienced the impact of dementia first-hand when she cared for her father, Adrian, who had dementia and died in 2019.

The retired health professional lives in Lincoln but had often stayed close to York.

She said: “When dad was diagnosed with vascular dementia I felt lost. I wanted to know as much about it as I could. I am an ex-RAF medic but trying to find information was hard.

“I looked on Alzheimer’s Society’s website and read everything. They were my source of knowledge to understand what vascular dementia was – the one source I could turn to if I had questions.

“Dad was my hero. He was a great dad, and he was loved by everyone. The carers that came in talked about his twinkling blue eyes. They came to his funeral, and they all cried. I am very proud of the care I gave him.

“I am also proud that I walked for my dad at York Memory Walk.

"So much more needs to be done to help people living with dementia. I want to help Alzheimer’s Society raise money for that.”

Linda Haggie, Alzheimer’s Society area manager, said: “We are in awe of our incredible fundraisers, including Sue, who went above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for local people living with dementia.

Celebrations after the walk at Castle Howard

“It was extremely moving to see so many people come together to honour or remember their loved ones. Every step taken will help us provide a lifeline of support for as many people affected by dementia as possible.

“Too many people face dementia alone. With the help of our brilliant fundraisers, we can ensure that everyone affected by dementia can turn to us for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Memory Walk such a brilliant success.”

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more about the remaining Memory Walk events or to organise your own Memory Walk at a location and time of your choosing.