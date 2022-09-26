BIKE thieves have struck in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bike from the garden of a house in Lotherington Avenue, in Derwenthorpe in York.

The force say that at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (September 21), the bike – a grey Calibre hybrid bike was taken from the victim’s garden.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the theft who saw anything suspicious.

"We’d also be interested to speak to anyone who may have come across a bike which matches the below image and description.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote 12220169537."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the above reference number.