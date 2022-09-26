YORK City Ladies advanced to the determining round of the Women’s National League Cup after beating Leeds United Women 2-0.

Looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough in Teesside in the FA Women’s National League division one north, York started the Yorkshire derby brightly.

Alice Hughes produced the first chance for City minutes into the game, when she fired a free-kick just over the bar.

Leeds would soon grow into the match, thrashing an effort off the bar before forcing two good saves from shot-stopper Becky Sidwell.

The two sides entered the break level at 0-0, though the Minsterbelles came agonisingly close to taking the lead before half time.

Jess Holder unleashed a strike from distance that rebounded off the crossbar, in what was York’s best chance of the half.

After absorbing intense pressure from United in the first half, City came out firing in the second.

An error in the Leeds defence allowed substitute Nicola Brown to profit, firing the ball into an empty net to give York the lead.

The Whites struggled to retain control of the game after conceding, from which the Minsterbelles looked increasingly in control.

Holder nearly doubled her tally, but her strike fizzed just wide. Continuing their attacking efforts, a shot from Hughes struck the post as York looked for a second goal.

With just under 20 minutes remaining, City would net the decisive goal when Jess Heald’s shot from distance nestled in the bottom corner.

Leeds struck the post through Amy Woodruff late in the half, but were unable to breach a strong York defence.

Next up for the Minsterbelles is a clash with Chorley away from home on Sunday (2pm).