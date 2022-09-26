A POPULAR York city centre pub has closed for a three-week revamp.

Harkers, in St Helens Square, closed yesterday (September 25) and will reopen on October 20.

Over the coming weeks a full refurbishment of the grade II listed property will be carried out.

A spokesperson for Harkers said the work will stay true to the current look of the pub, which boasts a traditional theme.

The spokesperson added: “It’s going to look amazing.”

Work has now started at the bar and is being carried out by Harvey Shopfitters.

Scaffolding has been installed at the front of the property, with fencing surrounding the bar’s entrance.