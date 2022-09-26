A MAN and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of class A-drug offences following a drugs operation in a North Yorkshire city.

North Yorkshire Police used a warrant to enter a house in Ripon and seized a large quantity of powder, believed to be cocaine.

A number of other items including scales, mobile phones and cash, were also seized during the operation in the south of the city on Friday (September 23).

A local man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs with intent to supply and taken into custody.

They were interviewed and have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to be carried out, including forensic tests of the substances.

Inspector Penny Taylor said: “Information from communities is vital to help us tackle drug offending, and I’d urge anyone who has information about drug activity to share it with us.

“All reports are taken seriously and could help us make a real difference in your community.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and the charity will share it with North Yorkshire Police so the force can take action.