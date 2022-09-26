A CAMPAIGN to stop the National Railway Museum’s (NRM) controversial Central Hall project has been abandoned after it failed to reach a fundraising target.

The Justice for Leeman Road campaign wanted to pursue a judicial review of City of York Council’s decision to grant planning approval to the project, which will unite the two halves of the museum with a building across the road.

It will cut-off a direct route to and from the city centre for around 4,000 residents. An alternative, longer route will have to be in place before Leeman Road is closed.

The plans went through on the deciding vote of the chair after a four-hour discussion in August.

A crowdfunding page to raise money for legal proceedings against the council was launched at the end of last month. More than £5,000 was raised in five days, which was enough to kickstart proceedings, but donations since then have slowed down. Less than £7,500 has been raised in total for the £30,000 target, with 167 pledges made.

Dr Paul Clarke, who has been leading the legal process on behalf of residents, working with a Leeds-based firm of planning lawyers, said: “It is with huge regret that we have decided not to proceed with our legal case.

“Although we have raised a substantial sum of money from our local residents through our crowdfunding page and we have a group of core backers, we are still a long way off from achieving the funds we need to take us through to the next stage.”

Dr Clarke, who lives off Leeman Road in St Peter’s Quarter, said it was not fair to ask people to donate more given the risk they might not succeed, particularly during a cost of living crisis.

He said it was “really disappointing” that the NRM was not able to deliver a design which would have retained direct cycle and pedestrian access.

“But this is not the end,” he added. “The information we’ve gained from instigating the judicial review process has been invaluable and we will make use of this to pursue other avenues available to us. We will continue to campaign for local communities to be at the heart of the City of York’s planning process.

“Residents are sick and tired of commercial interests being put ahead of those of the local community, as is evident from the wide-spread support given to our campaign.”

Central Hall itself will feature a railway futures gallery showcasing the latest innovations in rail technology, a café overlooking the new museum square, a shop, flexible event space and new visitor facilities.

Work is expected to start in early 2023 and be completed by 2025.