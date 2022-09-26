PROTESTERS from across the country are set to converge on York this week.

On Wednesday (September 28) environmental activists from across the UK will land in York for a day of climate action, outreach, and engagement in the city centre.

Traditionally, most major climate related protests have taken place in London. The ‘Change is Now’ tour is a national initiative by Extinction Rebellion, the environmental pressure group, to support movement building beyond the capital.

Activists will arrive in a dedicated tour bus and will be welcomed by members of the local branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR). The bus will follow four ‘lines’ – North, East, South and West – and visit XR groups along the way. Before hitting York, the bus will spend two days in Sheffield.

Laura, a member of XR York said: “We’re really excited to welcome the bus to York. Often, most of the protests happen in London, so it’s exciting to be able bring that energy right to our doorsteps and show off our beautiful city at the same time."

During the day, activists will invite members of the public to take part in ‘climate counselling’ sessions where they can speak to activists about their feelings surrounding the environment.

There will be free facepainting, arts and crafts, and a chance to find out more about the climate movement across the country.

The Change is Now tour incidentally coincides with York Environment Week, for which XR York will host an introductory talk at the Friend’s Meeting House tomorrow evening at 7pm. The talk will be delivered by Dr Abi Perrin, a prominent member of the scientist’s branch of XR.

Free tickets are available here.