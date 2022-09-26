YORK City fell to their first defeat in six on Saturday, losing 3-1 to Notts County at the LNER Community Stadium.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City’s attack is in need of help

It’s no secret that further reinforcements in attack are wanted by York, or more specifically manager John Askey.

With the departure of Scott Boden to Buxton earlier this month, City have just Lenell John-Lewis as a recognised, out-and-out striker.

The Minstermen have depth in the form of Manny Duku and Luke James, but neither are true strikers. Instead, they are forwards with a versatility to play either through the middle or on the flank.

James is only just returning from an injury that sidelined him for eight games, whereas Duku left the pitch with a thigh injury against County, leaving John-Lewis further deprived of an assistance he was already in dire need of.

2. Dyson’s energy in midfield was missed

Olly Dyson has been something of a revelation in midfield for York this season, having brought an abundance of energy to the centre of the pitch.

The 22-year-old, who has been with City since 2020, was frequently utilised as a right wing-back across the last campaign, having only truly been brought into the central midfield role under Askey for this term.

Against the Magpies, with the absence of Ryan Fallowfield, Dyson was re-called to the right wing-back position.

While York’s number eight put in a solid shift, his positioning there meant his ability was lacking in the midfield. City struggled to create much against County, having just one shot throughout the game.

It seemed that the Minstermen missed Dyson playing in midfield, which has been noted as his natural position, more than most would have thought ahead of kick-off.

3. Ross is growing increasingly reliable

Though conceding three goals is hardly an enticing statistic on paper for a goalkeeper, were it not for Ethan Ross on Saturday, York could quite easily have found themselves down by four or five.

Ross was called into action on several occasions against County and made two particularly impressive stops against shots from both Macaulay Langstaff and Ruben Rodrigues.

The goalkeeper, who was drafted in on loan from Stockport County to replace the outgoing Peter Jameson, has already displayed his ability on numerous occasions for York.

The reliability that City have on him is growing well and the goalkeeper is looking increasingly confident with each passing week.

4. Kouogun continues to develop

Maxim Kouogun has been a consistent presence in the York defence since he joined the club earlier this calendar year.

This season, though, he seems to be growing increasingly confident and assured when ranging forward.

The centre-back appears unnerved when driving forward with the ball, as he did so often against County on Saturday, interlinking play and thundering on to continue a move’s progression.

5. Notts County are a very impressive side

County were one of the few teams, alongside the likes of Chesterfield, Wrexham and Solihull Moors, predicted to be challenging for the title in the National League ahead of this season.

Though it is scarcely surprising to note that the Magpies are a good side, they were especially impressive against City.

Their rotational defending limited York heavily on the offensive, while their high line meant York were caught offside four times in trying to launch an attack.