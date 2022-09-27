A York restaurant has been named among the best establishments in Tripadvisor’s 2022 restaurant awards.

Buongiorno placed fifth on the list of the top 10 hidden gems restaurants across the UK.

Described as a small family business offering Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, Buongiorno says they use “very fine ingredients mixed up with your local fish and meats.”

Offering a touch of Italy in York, the acclaimed restaurant has a range of food including Bruschetta, Pizza, Pasta and Risotti plus much more.

And it seems the public agrees with the high praise, seeing a perfect 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, with a total of 930 reviews with 879 of them rating excellent.

One reviewer described the Italian restaurant as “Absolutely perfect” writing: “Buongiorno is an absolute gem of a restaurant. Tucked away out of the centre of York, the friendly staff, quirky decor and phenomenal food set it head and shoulders above any other Italian restaurant in york that I've tried.”

Another user noted its ‘hidden gem’ status writing: “The food and atmosphere in Buongiorno is second to none, the Sicilian wine that was recommended was particularly lovely. Staff are very attentive, food is just stunning. We ordered the specials, a little bit more expensive that the regular menu but so worth it. Will definitely be returning to York to go back!”

Tripadvisor Restaurant Awards 2022

The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Other categories for UK restaurants include Fine Dining and Date Nights.

Restaurants around the world were recognised in the category Picture-Perfect Restaurants in the World.

