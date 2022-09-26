UPDATED 5.45PM: York Road has now re-opened both ways after the completion of earlier accident investigation work between Holly Tree Lane and Eastfield Avenue. The road re-opened at about 5.30pm.

 

A MAIN road into York is closed after a crash.

York Road in Haxby is currently closed both ways with slow traffic due to an accident between Holly Tree Lane and Eastfield Avenue. 

The accident happened at about 10.30am and accident investigation work is on-going.

 