POLICE have issued an appeal after a rock was thrown through the window of a home in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened in Scarborough at a residential property on Castle Road on Friday, September 23, at 1.30am.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information to help them establish the circumstances around the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen, or captured doorbell or dash cam footage of any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, particularly in the Bedford Street and Sussex Street area.”
Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is asked to email PC Jessica Roebuck - Jessica.Roebuck@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to her.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220170258.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article