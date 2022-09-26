TADCASTER Albion’s new joint managers Craig Ogilvie and Neil Sibson were unable to start their reign with a win, losing 2-0 to Grimsby Borough at the SoTrak Stadium.

Ogilvie and Sibson joined Tadcaster last week after the departure of previous manager John Deacey, who started the term with an 11-match winless run.

The duo joined Taddy after a brief spell with Liversedge, who now play in the Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division.

The loss means Albion, with just three points in the Northern Premier League east, are second from bottom in the table.

Only Lincoln United have accumulated less points than Taddy and they have three games in hand on Albion.

Harry Fisk, returning from injury, was brought back into the side, as were James Beaston, Nathan Dyer and Corey Roper.

Roy Fogarty was handed his debut by Ogilvie and Sibson, who made a number of changes to the starting 11.

The Brewers almost took the lead in the opening minute of the match, with Jack Carr beating the onrushing Grimsby goalkeeper, but his lob was off target.

With Borough’s first chance came their first goal. A free-kick from the left wing was delivered into the box by Adam Drury.

It met the head of Callum Lovett, unmarked inside the box. He placed his effort beyond Fisk to give his side the lead.

Taddy came close when a free-kick reached Nathan Curtis, but he could only flick his header straight at the Grimsby keeper.

After a tight first half, Tadcaster began the second 45 minutes by conceding a penalty after Drury was impeded in the box.

Caine Winfarrah stepped forward and slotted his spot-kick into the bottom corner, doubling Borough’s advantage.

Albion’s best chance came in the final minute of the match, when they won a penalty after Dyer was fouled, but Fogarty saw his effort saved.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with Carlton away from home on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, Selby Town beat Glasshoughton 2-1 to reach the first round of the FA Vase at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium.

Under the guidance of Ryan Cooper, who has been placed in charge as interim manager after Christian Fox was sacked following a 7-1 home defeat to Campion, Selby started the match strongly.

Kyle Fish broke free on the right during a Town free-kick, firing a well-driven shot towards the near post of Alfie Hayes-Daubney which the goalkeeper claimed.

The Robins swiftly established their presence in the game and were soon rewarded for such efforts.

Charlie Clamp’s cross was fumbled, from which Liam Flanagan pounced to give his side the lead, a goal that separated the sides at half time. Flanagan doubled Selby’s tally early in the second half through a penalty.

The visitors would soon respond when Owen Thomas halved the deficit with just under 40 minutes remaining in the game. Town did well to hold onto their lead, seeing out a win in Cooper’s first game in charge.

Next up for Selby is a clash against Nostell Miners Welfare at home on Tuesday (7.45pm) in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one.

Meanwhile, Pickering Town were beaten 3-1 in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase by Brandon United away from home.

Goals from Reece Brown, Glenn Caygill and Matty Moffat gave United a comfortable 3-0 lead before Harry Jessop scored a penalty in the 80th minute.

Next up for Pickering is an away game against Seaham Red Star in the Ebac Northern League division one on Saturday (3pm).