A RYEDALE resident has urged people across the district to report blocked or damaged public footpaths so that action can be taken to fix them.
Bob Gardiner, from Great Habton, said that he has noticed footpaths in a poor condition while out walking in areas across Ryedale.
This has included hedges so overgrown that paths are blocked and damaged signage resulting in unclear directions for those out walking.
He explained that the quality of these footpaths has been deteriorating over time and has urged others who spot footpaths in a poor condition to report them to North Yorkshire County Council, who maintain these public footpaths.
“I’ve been walking those areas for many years, and I have seen it happen," he said.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said the issue can be reported on the Rights of way maintenance page of the council’s website here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/rights-way-maintenance
